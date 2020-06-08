Gap Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. GAP’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

NYSE GPS opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.