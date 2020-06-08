Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

AEO opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

