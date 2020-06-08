Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Lowered by Wedbush

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Express alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of Express stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Express has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Express by 24.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,857,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Express by 139.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 417,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.