American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,757.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

