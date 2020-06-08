Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $890,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $429.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $5,350,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $5,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 34.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 131,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 87.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

