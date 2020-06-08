$39.48 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $39.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.67 million. Model N reported sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.73 million to $155.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.85 million, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $175.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $938,627. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $41,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 395,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 674,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Model N by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 213,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 60.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 180,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

