Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.