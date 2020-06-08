Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

AMBA stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,735,364.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 619,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

