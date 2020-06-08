Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

NYSE SNV opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

