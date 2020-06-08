Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issued By B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SBCF opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.28. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,251.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

