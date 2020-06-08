B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

PAAS stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.13, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

