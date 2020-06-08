Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $20.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

