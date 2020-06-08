Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Raised by Analyst

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVN. MKM Partners increased their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of DVN opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,776,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

