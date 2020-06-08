Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

DNKN opened at $68.38 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,706,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

