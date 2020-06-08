Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.22). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 72.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,183,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 499,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.