Brokers Offer Predictions for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

TSE WFT opened at C$46.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$66.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

