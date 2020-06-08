Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) Increased by Analyst

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get Interfor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$11.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.89. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$479.65 million during the quarter.

In other Interfor news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,000.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.