Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

TSE BHC opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.48. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of C$16.30 and a twelve month high of C$42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

