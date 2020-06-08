Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bausch Health Companies Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

TSE BHC opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.48. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of C$16.30 and a twelve month high of C$42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By B. Riley
B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp.
B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp.
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Raised by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Raised by Analyst
Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report