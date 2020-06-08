SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repay in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Repay’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Repay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,428,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repay by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,581 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,762,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.