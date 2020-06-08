Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Linde PLC Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

LIN opened at $221.28 on Monday. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 643.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

