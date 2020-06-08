Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE BHC opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 642,647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,675,446 shares of company stock worth $61,363,051. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

