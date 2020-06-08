Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hanger Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanger in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

HNGR stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Hanger has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

