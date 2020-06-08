Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
CF opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
