Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

CF opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $594.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.