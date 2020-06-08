Zumiez Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $29.46 on Monday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $748.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

