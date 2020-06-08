Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for NGL Energy Partners LP Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NGL Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

NYSE:NGL opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $892.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

