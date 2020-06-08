Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Guidewire Software Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GWRE. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $55,575.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

