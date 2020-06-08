Canopy Rivers Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:RIV)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSE:RIV) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Rivers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Canopy Rivers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of RIV opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 35.40 and a quick ratio of 35.39.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Synovus Financial Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By B. Riley
B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp.
B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp.
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Raised by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Raised by Analyst
Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Dunkin Brands Group Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report