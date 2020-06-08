Canopy Rivers Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSE:RIV) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canopy Rivers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Canopy Rivers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of RIV opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 35.40 and a quick ratio of 35.39.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Canopy Rivers

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

