Navistar International Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Navistar International in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $28.59 on Monday. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navistar International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Navistar International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Navistar International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.