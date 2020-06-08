RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.82 ($34.67).

RWE opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.86. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

