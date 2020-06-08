Guess? (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Guess?’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GES opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $869.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.66. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Earnings History for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

