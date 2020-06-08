500.com (WBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of WBAI opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. 500.com has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

