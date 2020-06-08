Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Earnings History for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guess? Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Guess? Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
500.com to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
500.com to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Crown Crafts Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Crown Crafts Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
JinkoSolar Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
JinkoSolar Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Tuniu to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Tuniu to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Neptune Wellness Solutions to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Neptune Wellness Solutions to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report