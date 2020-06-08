Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

