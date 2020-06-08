JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. JinkoSolar has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $794.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

