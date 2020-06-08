Tuniu (TOUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

