North West (NWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$553.06 million during the quarter.

Get North West alerts:

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$26.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.05. North West has a one year low of C$16.06 and a one year high of C$31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of North West from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.