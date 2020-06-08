Limbach (LMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 15th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMB opened at $3.33 on Monday. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Pratt acquired 300,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 543,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,890. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

