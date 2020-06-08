Oxford Industries (OXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OXM opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

