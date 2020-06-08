Daktronics (DAKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,272.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

