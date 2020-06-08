Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

