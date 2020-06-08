$25.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report sales of $25.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $22.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $102.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $104.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $106.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.

PFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 million, a PE ratio of 445.22 and a beta of 1.83. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 93,250 shares of company stock worth $401,351. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

