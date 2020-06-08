Zacks: Analysts Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $400.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.87 million and the lowest is $357.65 million. Groupon posted sales of $578.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.22 million to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $967.74 million, with estimates ranging from $805.59 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $1.50 to $0.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $1.51 on Monday. Groupon has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 19.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 556.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,703 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,014 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,491 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

