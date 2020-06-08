DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.34. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DXC Technology by 47.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

