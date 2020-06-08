Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kamada (KMDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) in the last few weeks:
- 6/4/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/4/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/27/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/22/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
- 5/20/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
- 5/20/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 5/19/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/19/2020 – Kamada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/16/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.
