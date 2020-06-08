Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kamada (KMDA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/4/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

5/20/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

5/20/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/19/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2020 – Kamada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Kamada was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – Kamada was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

