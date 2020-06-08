Analysts Anticipate Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post sales of $105.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.72 million and the lowest is $89.01 million. Haynes International posted sales of $126.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year sales of $437.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $403.20 million to $471.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.44 million, with estimates ranging from $421.83 million to $489.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.61%.

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Haynes International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Haynes International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.87. Haynes International has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

