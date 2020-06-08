Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce $61.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $250.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.48 million to $256.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.08 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $634.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.