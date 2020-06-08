Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CASY. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $169.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.