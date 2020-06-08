Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Kennametal Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kennametal stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $784,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $218,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $451,080 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

