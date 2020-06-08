Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

