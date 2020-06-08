FY2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 178,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

