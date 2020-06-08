FY2020 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered by Analyst

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $90.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.